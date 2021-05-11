Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.53 EPS

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.53, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.86%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BRG traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.56. 291,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,745. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $12.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 206.28, a quick ratio of 206.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.27%.

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,417 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $51,237.20. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,236. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 19,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $213,994.30. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 65,710 shares in the company, valued at $726,095.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,989 shares of company stock worth $129,098 and have sold 24,574 shares worth $285,244. 23.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BRG has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.