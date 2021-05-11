Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Announces Earnings Results

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE:CCO traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $2.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,794,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,250. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $2.63. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCO. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clear Channel Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.