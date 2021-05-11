Gartner (NYSE:IT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gartner (NYSE:IT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.250- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.51 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.40 billion.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.00.

NYSE:IT traded down $5.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $225.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,088,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 94.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner has a 52 week low of $106.57 and a 52 week high of $239.09.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.22, for a total transaction of $446,717.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,379.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $973,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,021 shares of company stock worth $22,654,712 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

