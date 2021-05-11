SparksPay (SPK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $27,327.84

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 11th. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $27,327.84 and approximately $10.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SparksPay

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,913,503 coins and its circulating supply is 9,819,197 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

