Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WRI shares. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRI. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $32.41. The stock had a trading volume of 719,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,995. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Weingarten Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.52.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Weingarten Realty Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

