AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Receives $58.00 Average PT from Analysts

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

AXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of AXS traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.50. The company had a trading volume of 527,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,817. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.70. AXIS Capital has a 52 week low of $32.82 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AXIS Capital by 2,626.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

