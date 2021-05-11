Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Receives $47.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.75.

BAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $565,086,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,808 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,722,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 572.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,300,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

BAM traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.81. 2,297,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,602,406. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $47.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1,248.91 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

