Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) to Post $0.06 EPS

Analysts expect BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) to announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BlackRock Capital Investment.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 160.86%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKCC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKCC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 19,611 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 194,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,747,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,532,000 after buying an additional 1,941,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BKCC traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $3.89. The company had a trading volume of 320,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $4.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average is $3.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.80%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

