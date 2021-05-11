SonoCoin (SONO) Achieves Market Cap of $2.90 Million

SonoCoin (CURRENCY:SONO) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last week, SonoCoin has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. SonoCoin has a total market cap of $2.90 million and $151,367.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SonoCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $374.21 or 0.00656149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00069817 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.08 or 0.00250888 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003970 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $662.47 or 0.01161597 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00031921 BTC.

About SonoCoin

SonoCoin’s total supply is 102,638,297 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,407 coins. The Reddit community for SonoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SonoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SonoCoin’s official website is sonocoin.io . SonoCoin’s official Twitter account is @sono_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SonoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@sonocoin

Buying and Selling SonoCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SonoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SonoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SonoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

