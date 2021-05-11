Cryptopay Market Cap Achieves $7.28 Million (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 11th. In the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded up 45.5% against the US dollar. One Cryptopay coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $7.28 million and approximately $3,018.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00086062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00019525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00063933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $504.99 or 0.00885470 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00064521 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,919.40 or 0.10379328 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay (CPAY) is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,378,738 coins. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me . The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CPAYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.