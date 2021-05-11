Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.280-1.340 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BNL. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE BNL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.27. 679,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,983. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $20.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.50.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

