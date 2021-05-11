Zacks: Analysts Expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Vaxart posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vaxart.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

VXRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Vaxart news, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $713,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VXRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vaxart during the fourth quarter worth about $4,120,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vaxart by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,936,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,188,000 after acquiring an additional 662,889 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after buying an additional 493,154 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 294.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 494,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 369,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 1,661.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 323,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 305,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXRT traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $6.86. The company had a trading volume of 10,613,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,379,574. Vaxart has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average of $6.94. The company has a market cap of $809.23 million, a PE ratio of -11.63 and a beta of -0.11.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxart (VXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.