Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guardant Health Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focuses on conquer cancer through use of proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The company’s Guardant Health Oncology Platform is designed for clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs. It launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its development programs for recurrence and early detection, LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2. Guardant Health Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, United States. “

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.09.

GH traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.19. 1,395,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.93 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.52. Guardant Health has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.71, for a total transaction of $802,811.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,251.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 6,613 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $1,114,025.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 425,791 shares of company stock valued at $66,302,655 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Guardant Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,404,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,989,000 after purchasing an additional 80,514 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,640,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,404,000 after buying an additional 157,003 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Guardant Health by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,432,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,604,000 after purchasing an additional 117,511 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Guardant Health by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,089,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,477,000 after purchasing an additional 31,218 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth about $86,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guardant Health (GH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.