ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.00.
EXLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.
In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total value of $321,585.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,014.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $221,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,545.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,291 shares of company stock worth $6,496,912. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:EXLS traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $97.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,776. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. ExlService has a one year low of $51.09 and a one year high of $98.98.
ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.
About ExlService
ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.
