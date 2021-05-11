ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

EXLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total value of $321,585.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,014.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $221,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,545.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,291 shares of company stock worth $6,496,912. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at $32,747,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at $22,941,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,705,000 after acquiring an additional 153,566 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 874.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 159,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after acquiring an additional 143,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after acquiring an additional 89,688 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXLS traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $97.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,776. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. ExlService has a one year low of $51.09 and a one year high of $98.98.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

