Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.73 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will post sales of $34.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.50 million to $34.90 million. Sierra Bancorp reported sales of $31.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year sales of $139.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $139.30 million to $139.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $143.13 million, with estimates ranging from $142.10 million to $144.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

In other news, EVP Michael Olague sold 1,341 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $36,984.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,106 shares in the company, valued at $995,803.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan M. Abundis bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.07 per share, with a total value of $48,140.00. Company insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 100.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 71.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BSRR traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $26.85. 33,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,366. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $29.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.05%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

