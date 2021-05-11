Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.73 Million

Posted by on May 11th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will post sales of $34.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.50 million to $34.90 million. Sierra Bancorp reported sales of $31.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year sales of $139.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $139.30 million to $139.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $143.13 million, with estimates ranging from $142.10 million to $144.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

In other news, EVP Michael Olague sold 1,341 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $36,984.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,106 shares in the company, valued at $995,803.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan M. Abundis bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.07 per share, with a total value of $48,140.00. Company insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 100.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 71.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BSRR traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $26.85. 33,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,366. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $29.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.05%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.