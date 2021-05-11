NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $689,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $5,003,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 70.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,419 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 13,375 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NEP traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.68. 1,334,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,515. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $45.82 and a 1 year high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $2.27. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.74 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -168.87%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

