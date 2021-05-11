Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$510 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $506.46 million.

Shares of NYSE PRMW traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.57. 1,310,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,355. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.09. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised shares of Primo Water from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

In other news, CEO Thomas Harrington bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $508,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 319,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,950.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jay Wells sold 38,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $662,709.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,569.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 330,713 shares of company stock worth $5,618,726. Company insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

