Storeum 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $35.00 (STO)

Storeum (CURRENCY:STO) traded down 27.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Storeum has a total market capitalization of $4,729.88 and approximately $35.00 worth of Storeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storeum coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Storeum has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007824 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00015677 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000118 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000260 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Storeum Coin Profile

Storeum (CRYPTO:STO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2016. Storeum’s total supply is 279,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,998,364 coins. The official website for Storeum is storeum.co. Storeum’s official Twitter account is @storeum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Save The Ocean is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake hybrid cryptocurrency that uses the popular x11 hashing algorithm. The STO cryptocurrency was designed to create and fund a movement to raise awareness regarding the degradation of the oceans through a carefully designed roadmap. “

Storeum Coin Trading

