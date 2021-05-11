Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Analysts expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.41. Bruker reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bruker.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Bruker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $108,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Bruker by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bruker by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Bruker by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Bruker by 438.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.15. 312,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,025. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. Bruker has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $71.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bruker (BRKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.