Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DLGNF shares. Barclays downgraded Dialog Semiconductor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group downgraded Dialog Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Dialog Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Monday, February 8th.
Shares of DLGNF remained flat at $$76.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Dialog Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $34.07 and a 52-week high of $81.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.22 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.24 and its 200 day moving average is $63.68.
About Dialog Semiconductor
Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, backlighting and LED solid-state lighting, and industrial and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, Connectivity & Audio, and Industrial IoT.
