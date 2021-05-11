Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DLGNF shares. Barclays downgraded Dialog Semiconductor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group downgraded Dialog Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Dialog Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of DLGNF remained flat at $$76.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Dialog Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $34.07 and a 52-week high of $81.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.22 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.24 and its 200 day moving average is $63.68.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $438.70 million during the quarter. Dialog Semiconductor had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dialog Semiconductor will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, backlighting and LED solid-state lighting, and industrial and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, Connectivity & Audio, and Industrial IoT.

