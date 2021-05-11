Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNR. Barclays raised their price objective on Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

Cornerstone Building Brands stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,737. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $15.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.26.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.09). Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $287,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,515 shares in the company, valued at $891,991.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Katy Theroux sold 18,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $225,949.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,585.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,135,475 shares of company stock valued at $13,704,333. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.