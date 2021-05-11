NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NewAge had a negative return on equity of 61.13% and a negative net margin of 40.74%.

Shares of NewAge stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $2.23. 3,213,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,488,114. NewAge has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $301.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About NewAge

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

