NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NewAge had a negative return on equity of 61.13% and a negative net margin of 40.74%.

Shares of NewAge stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $2.23. 3,213,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,488,114. NewAge has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $301.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

