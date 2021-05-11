International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Posts Earnings Results

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. International Flavors & Fragrances updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of IFF stock traded down $4.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $138.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,588,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,413. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $147.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.62 and its 200 day moving average is $125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

IFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.40.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.