Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $102 million-$107 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.86 million.

NYSE DMS traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.52. 69,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,947. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.77. Digital Media Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $15.27.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.12).

DMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Lion Capital (Guernsey) Bridge sold 5,624,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $53,374,436.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

