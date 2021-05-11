GeoCoin (GEO) Price Hits $0.66 on Top Exchanges

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GeoCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001161 BTC on popular exchanges. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $14,670.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.38 or 0.00674039 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00068491 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,315.78 or 1.00508618 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00047487 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006689 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00011187 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.84 or 0.00234698 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000358 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

