Brokerages Anticipate Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) to post sales of $31.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.10 million and the highest is $40.40 million. Blueprint Medicines posted sales of $8.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 272.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year sales of $145.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.75 million to $177.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $297.07 million, with estimates ranging from $142.64 million to $423.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%.

BPMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,056,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $567,048,000 after buying an additional 268,893 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,687,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,583,000 after acquiring an additional 121,360 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,830,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,253,000 after purchasing an additional 133,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,061,000 after purchasing an additional 110,564 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,677. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.02. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $125.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

