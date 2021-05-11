CoinEx Token (CET) Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 20.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 11th. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $79.31 million and approximately $9.45 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 74.2% higher against the dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00085373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00019653 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00062359 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $488.50 or 0.00856209 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00063829 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.53 or 0.00107840 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001876 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token (CRYPTO:CET) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

