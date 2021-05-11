$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Hub Group reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.76 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUBG. KeyCorp raised their target price on Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen lifted their price target on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.46.

In other Hub Group news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $843,149.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,051,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hub Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,240,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,889,000 after purchasing an additional 304,431 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 942,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,450,000 after buying an additional 35,284 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,765,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 475,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,970,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 444,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,921,000 after buying an additional 134,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HUBG traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.95. The stock had a trading volume of 206,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,963. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.47 and its 200 day moving average is $59.65. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

