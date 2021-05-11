International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INSW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

INSW stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.60. 211,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.81. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.30.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 26.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Seaways will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

