Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $190 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $194.19 million.

NASDAQ VCYT traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.89. 1,768,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,257. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -57.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.88. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $86.03.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VCYT. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veracyte from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.88.

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.