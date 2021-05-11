Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded up $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.21. The stock had a trading volume of 201,341,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,731,297. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.21.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.89.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $9,009,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,203,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,175,519.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 218,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $5,493,478.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,799,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,285,587.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,509,099 shares of company stock valued at $125,875,655 in the last quarter.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.