Brokerages Expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Analysts expect that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.56. Repligen posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis.

RGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Repligen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.20.

NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $175.46. 716,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,495. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.46. Repligen has a 1 year low of $109.38 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, SVP James Bylund sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total transaction of $73,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,677. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $4,165,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,210,464.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,056,388 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 22.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Repligen by 58.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 258,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,206,000 after acquiring an additional 94,861 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Repligen by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 30,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Repligen by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 172,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its holdings in Repligen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 9,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

