TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $657.23.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $9,023,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,918,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total value of $5,654,187.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,800 shares of company stock valued at $41,143,618. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at $254,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 11.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 53.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in TransDigm Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $600.06. The company had a trading volume of 431,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,449. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $303.51 and a 1-year high of $633.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $603.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $587.05. The stock has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.