adidas AG (ETR:ADS) Receives €292.08 Average Price Target from Brokerages

adidas AG (ETR:ADS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €292.08 ($343.63).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADS shares. UBS Group set a €338.00 ($397.65) target price on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) target price on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($294.12) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

ADS stock traded up €5.85 ($6.88) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €286.45 ($337.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,591 shares. The company has a market cap of $55.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.03. adidas has a 12 month low of €189.40 ($222.82) and a 12 month high of €306.80 ($360.94). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €270.20 and its 200 day moving average price is €279.58.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

