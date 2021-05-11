Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $667.42 million.

IPAR stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.56. 128,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,920. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.62. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $36.46 and a 1-year high of $77.84. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.67.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $177,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 44.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

