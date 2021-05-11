Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.79 EPS

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The game software company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.79), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,960,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,283. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.79. The company has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

In related news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $44,497.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,077.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $13,262,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 496 shares in the company, valued at $73,090.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,710 shares of company stock worth $16,046,419. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.25.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

