China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 1,215.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 0.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNP stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.84. 78,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,589. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.63. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 12-month low of $38.18 and a 12-month high of $58.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.99.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 4.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that China Petroleum & Chemical will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $1.9844 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. China Petroleum & Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 51.81%.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

