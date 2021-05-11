BTSE (BTSE) Hits Market Cap of $12.55 Million

BTSE (CURRENCY:BTSE) traded up 14.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. BTSE has a market cap of $12.55 million and $526,080.00 worth of BTSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTSE coin can currently be bought for about $2.88 or 0.00005042 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BTSE has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.63 or 0.00632970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00069068 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.76 or 0.00251625 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $668.78 or 0.01170560 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00031491 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.09 or 0.00766789 BTC.

About BTSE

BTSE’s total supply is 165,904,711 coins and its circulating supply is 4,354,711 coins. BTSE’s official Twitter account is @BTSEcom . The official website for BTSE is www.btse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSE is a multi-currency spot and futures trading platform custom-built and is designed to bring efficiency and stability to the cryptocurrency trading landscape today. The BTSE utility token provides a unique opportunity for existing BTSE users and those who wish to use BTSE’s platforms and services. “

