Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Sells $299,952.59 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total value of $299,952.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andrew Christiansen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cardlytics alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $24,562.50.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $29,750.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total value of $54,975.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 750 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.45, for a total value of $98,587.50.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 1,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.49, for a total value of $155,490.00.

NASDAQ:CDLX traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.91. The company had a trading volume of 583,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,967. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.57. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $161.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -56.49 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter worth $336,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the third quarter valued at $495,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at $11,131,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.17.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.