Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $24,562.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrew Christiansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Andrew Christiansen sold 2,941 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total transaction of $299,952.59.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $29,750.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total transaction of $54,975.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 750 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.45, for a total transaction of $98,587.50.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 1,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.49, for a total transaction of $155,490.00.

NASDAQ:CDLX traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $94.91. 583,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,967. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.49 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.03 and a 200-day moving average of $124.57. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 4.2% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 203,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,276,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Cardlytics by 23.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 9.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 857,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,097,000 after acquiring an additional 77,265 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 21,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair cut shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.17.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

