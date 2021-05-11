Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $24,562.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Andrew Christiansen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 7th, Andrew Christiansen sold 2,941 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total transaction of $299,952.59.
- On Tuesday, April 27th, Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00.
- On Wednesday, April 14th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $29,750.00.
- On Monday, April 12th, Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total transaction of $54,975.00.
- On Wednesday, March 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 750 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.45, for a total transaction of $98,587.50.
- On Wednesday, February 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 1,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.49, for a total transaction of $155,490.00.
NASDAQ:CDLX traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $94.91. 583,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,967. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.49 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.03 and a 200-day moving average of $124.57. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $161.47.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 4.2% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 203,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,276,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Cardlytics by 23.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 9.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 857,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,097,000 after acquiring an additional 77,265 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 21,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair cut shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.17.
About Cardlytics
Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.
