Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Major Shareholder Sells $134,622.00 in Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 44,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $134,622.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Allan C. Silber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Allan C. Silber sold 50,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $147,000.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Allan C. Silber sold 100 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $300.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Allan C. Silber sold 11,020 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $32,509.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Allan C. Silber sold 28,679 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $84,603.05.

HGBL remained flat at $$3.07 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,167. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85. Heritage Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $109.51 million, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $8.33 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Heritage Global from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HGBL. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Heritage Global during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Global in the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 968.6% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,158,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after buying an additional 1,956,630 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Global in the 1st quarter worth $2,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

