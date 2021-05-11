Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $659.58 Million

Analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) will announce $659.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty One analysts have issued estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $720.49 million and the lowest is $607.15 million. Take-Two Interactive Software posted sales of $729.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year sales of $3.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $4.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTWO. Truist lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.99. 1,156,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,741. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.86. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $124.86 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cim LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 53.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 64.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

