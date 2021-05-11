$17.25 Million in Sales Expected for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) will report sales of $17.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.36 million and the highest is $22.20 million. Sorrento Therapeutics reported sales of $7.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year sales of $848.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $99.89 million to $3.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $298.91 million to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sorrento Therapeutics.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 698.01% and a negative return on equity of 314.06%. The business had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRNE. B. Riley began coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sorrento Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

SRNE traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.98. 7,866,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,040,619. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.83. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.70.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

