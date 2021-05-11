Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $102 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.90 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLUG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plug Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Shares of Plug Power stock traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,330,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,903,637. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day moving average of $37.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of -71.52 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

