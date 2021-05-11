RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Issues Earnings Results

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) issued its earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RCI Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 4.60%.

Shares of NASDAQ RICK traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.30. 136,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,713. The company has a market cap of $650.70 million, a PE ratio of -106.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.03. RCI Hospitality has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $74.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti lifted their target price on RCI Hospitality from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

In other news, CFO Bradley Lim Chhay acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

