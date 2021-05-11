National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.88 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS.

NYSE NHI traded down $1.52 on Tuesday, hitting $68.92. 575,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.88. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 13.13 and a quick ratio of 13.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 80.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

