Zacks Investment Research Downgrades EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) to Sell

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EXFO Inc. is a provider of next-generation test and service assurance solutions for wireless and wireline network operators and equipment manufacturers in the global telecommunications industry. The Company operates in two segments: Telecom Division, and the Life Sciences and Industrial Division. The Telecom Division offers a wide range of innovative solutions to assess optical networks, from the core to access, as well as next-generation IP infrastructures and related triple-play services. The Life Sciences and Industrial Division offers solutions in medical device and opto-electronics assembly, fluorescence microscopy and other life science sectors. EXFO Inc., formerly known as EXFO Electro-Optical Engineering Inc., is headquartered in Quebec, Canada. “

EXFO has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on EXFO from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of EXFO in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on EXFO from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of EXFO in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.39.

EXFO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.68. The stock had a trading volume of 81,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,990. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60. EXFO has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $211.40 million, a PE ratio of -33.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). EXFO had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $69.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that EXFO will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of EXFO by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in EXFO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,996,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in EXFO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $613,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in EXFO by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 11,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in EXFO by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

