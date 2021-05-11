Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) to Hold

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lufthansa German Airlines operates as an autonomous unit within the Lufthansa Group. It maintains its own stations, handling check-in, ticket sales and other services at all the major international airports. Lufthansa is a founding member of the Star Alliance, the world’s first multilateral airline grouping. “

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DLAKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLAKY traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.26. The stock had a trading volume of 59,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.44. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average is $12.59.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 60.12% and a negative net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.