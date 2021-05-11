JUST (JST) One Day Trading Volume Hits $260.64 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. JUST has a total market capitalization of $297.40 million and $260.64 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.02 or 0.00635139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00069028 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.53 or 0.00252874 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $678.21 or 0.01186595 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00031516 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.13 or 0.00773554 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

