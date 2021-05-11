CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) CFO Matthew Eckl Purchases 1,400 Shares

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) CFO Matthew Eckl acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $10,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CECE traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $7.29. The company had a trading volume of 71,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,665. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average of $7.61. The company has a market cap of $259.56 million, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 325.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 214.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth about $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 73.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

